New York City Mayor Eric Adams charged with fraud, accepting $10 million in improper campaign contributions

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been charged with five counts connected to improper campaign contributions, according to a sweeping indictment unsealed Thursday morning.

"ERIC ADAMS, the defendant, sought and accepted illegal campaign contributions in the form of 'nominee' or 'straw' contributions, meaning that the true contributors conveyed their money through nominal donors, who falsely certified they were contributing their own money," the indictment states.

"As a result of those false certifications, ADAMS's 2021 mayoral campaign received more than $10,000,000 in public funds," the indictment alleges.

Adams faces one count of wire fraud, one count of conspiracy, two counts of solicitation of a contribution from a foreign national and one count of bribery, according to the indictment, charges that expose the mayor to significant prison time if convicted.

Prosecutors say Adams accepted more than $100,000 in improper benefits, none of which were publicly divulged as required.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks to the press outside his official residence Gracie Mansion after he was charged with bribery and illegally soliciting a campaign contribution from a foreign national, in New York City, Sept. 26, 2024. Caitlin Ochs/Reuters

Adams addressed the press shortly after the indictment was unsealed, maintaining his innocence and vowing to fight the charges.

"I ask New Yorkers to hear our defense before making any judgments," he said at the news conference, which was interrupted by some hecklers.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks to the press outside his official residence Gracie Mansion after he was charged with bribery and illegally soliciting a campaign contribution from a foreign national, in New York City, Sept. 26, 2024. Bing Guan/Reuters

Adams vowed to continue to serve his duties.

"My day to day will not change," he said.

Adams spoke surrounded by supporters and later took questions from the press.

"Everyone who knows me knows I follow campaign rules and I follow the law," he said.

Adams' lawyer, Alex Spiro, said in a statement: "We have known for some time that they would try to find a way to bring a case against Mayor Adams. Yesterday -- more improper leaks. Today -- they emailed us a summons (and created the spectacle of a bogus raid). And very soon they will no doubt hold an hour-long dog-and-pony show presser rather than appear in open court."

He continued, "Federal judges call them out all the time for spinning in front of the cameras and tainting jurors. But they keep doing it because they can’t help themselves, the spotlight is just too exciting. We will see them in court.”

Adams is the first sitting New York City mayor to ever face charges.

Many of the accusations relate to Adams' relationship with wealthy foreign businesspeople and Turkish officials.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks to the press outside his official residence Gracie Mansion after he was charged with bribery and illegally soliciting a campaign contribution from a foreign national, in New York City, Sept. 26, 2024. Caitlin Ochs/Reuters

The alleged conduct predates Adams' time as mayor, when he served as Brooklyn borough president, up through his campaign for mayor and during his time in office.

"In 2014, ERIC ADAMS, the defendant, became Brooklyn Borough President," the indictment begins. "Thereafter, for nearly a decade, ADAMS sought and accepted improper valuable benefits, such as luxury international travel, including from wealthy foreign businesspeople and at least one Turkish government official seeking to gain influence over him."

"By 2018, ADAMS-who had by then made known his plans to run for Mayor of New York City-not only accepted, but sought illegal campaign contributions to his 2021 mayoral campaign, as well as other things of value, from foreign nationals," it continued. "As ADAMS's prominence and power grew, his foreign-national benefactors sought to cash in on their corrupt relationships with him, particularly when, in 2021, it became clear that ADAMS would become New York City's mayor."

It continued, "ADAMS agreed, providing favorable treatment in exchange for the illicit benefits he received. After his inauguration as Mayor of New York City, ADAMS soon began preparing for his next election, including by planning to solicit more illegal contributions and granting requests from those who supported his 2021 mayoral campaign with such donations."

New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks to members of the press at a news conference in New York, Monday, Sept. 16, 2024. Seth Wenig/AP, FILE

Federal agents seized the mayor's phone Thursday morning, Spiro told ABC News.

"He has not been arrested and looks forward to his day in court," Spiro said, "They send a dozen agents to pick up a phone when we would have happily turned it in."

Adams called the accusations "entirely false" in a taped speech addressed to New Yorkers on Wednesday night and said he would fight the indictment with "every ounce of my strength and my spirit." He also said he would not resign as mayor.

"I always knew that If I stood my ground for all of you that I would be a target -- and a target I became," Adams said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.