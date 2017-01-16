Marine Surprises Girlfriend at Front Door to Pop the Question

More
Jon Trommer, a Marine, surprised his girlfriend, Mandy Wehe, by popping the question on her snowy doorstep.
1:17 | 01/16/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Marine Surprises Girlfriend at Front Door to Pop the Question
So hard on it a little nervous. I'm here I think Hillary dad. I think should go. The injunction. Or are. Amanda.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":44813467,"title":"Marine Surprises Girlfriend at Front Door to Pop the Question","duration":"1:17","description":"Jon Trommer, a Marine, surprised his girlfriend, Mandy Wehe, by popping the question on her snowy doorstep.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/marine-surprises-girlfriend-front-door-pop-question-44813467","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.