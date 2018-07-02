Meet the 2018 Gerber Spokesbaby

He has a little something extra, but it's not why he was chosen.
3:00 | 02/07/18

Transcript for Meet the 2018 Gerber Spokesbaby
And a new Gerber baby making history tonight one year old Lucas Walker as the company's new spokes baby he's the first child with Down syndrome to win the Gerber baby photo contest. We congratulate.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

