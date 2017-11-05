Now Playing: Mom delivers big baby who 'looks like a toddler'

Now Playing: Celebrities offer their advice to the class of 2017

Now Playing: Grandmother hopes to inspire others with her graduation success story

Now Playing: How to make a custom DIY picture frame for Mother's Day

Now Playing: Deals and steals: The best bargains on all things beauty and wellness

Now Playing: BMW mystery fires: An ABC News investigation

Now Playing: Police standoff results in 1 death, 3 injured

Now Playing: Hiker and dog rescued after 6 days in Montana wilderness

Now Playing: Police thwart potentially deadly high school attack

Now Playing: New Orleans removes 2nd Confederate-era monument

Now Playing: Shark spotted close to shore off Long Beach, California

Now Playing: Constituent loses his temper at Rep. Tom MacArthur over health care

Now Playing: Champion of compromise in House GOP health care bill, Rep. Tom MacArthur, takes a beating at constituent town hall

Now Playing: Manslaughter trial begins for Tulsa officer Betty Shelby

Now Playing: Work crews repair hole at the largest nuclear waste site in America

Now Playing: Police arrest NC student armed with weapons, 'hit list'

Now Playing: Officer Betty Shelby on trial in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Now Playing: Legally blind boy sees the world clearly for 1st time

Now Playing: Questions arise around FBI Director Comey's firing