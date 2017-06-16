Mom turns to community to fund daughter's college tuition

Lori Truex of Battle Creek, Michigan, stands in various locations in her city while holding a sign asking strangers to contribute to her daughter's college fund.
Comments
We think education is the most important things. We are simply trying to. Avoid more apparent plus songs. On top of Wally Garrity happen. It's like and dirty little secret. Then we can afford to send our kids to college. And nobody's talking.

