Mom turns son's mischievous drawing on a wall into gallery masterpiece More Kim Massicotte of Toronto said she's had to accept that "you can't correct every single mistake," so instead, she embraces them. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related More information on this video Enhanced full screen Explore related content Share your favorite moment HELP Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Mom turns son's mischievous drawing on a wall into gallery masterpiece From. Drew. This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Mom turns son's mischievous drawing on a wall into gallery masterpiece

Now Playing: Father creates comic book for his son with Down syndrome

Now Playing: Toddler trying to get a bite of her dad's potatoes is all of us

Now Playing: Al Franken accuser Leeann Tweeden reads apology letter from the senator

Now Playing: Al Franken accuser Leeann Tweeden speaks out about sexual misconduct allegations against senator

Now Playing: Celebrities lash out at Trump administration over reversing ban on elephant trophies

Now Playing: What your Christmas tree says about you

Now Playing: How to host a Thanksgiving dinner for less than $75

Now Playing: Identical twins try out different hair dye techniques

Now Playing: Alaskan town's polar bear problem leads to tourism boom

Now Playing: Speculation mounts about mystery buyer of $450M Leonardo da Vinci painting

Now Playing: Hawaii psychiatric patient 'couldn't believe' he escaped

Now Playing: Trump breaks silence on Al Franken, but White House quiet on Roy Moore

Now Playing: Radio anchor speaks out on accusing Al Franken of sexual misconduct

Now Playing: Massive fire engulfs nursing home near Philadelphia

Now Playing: Al Franken apologizes after radio anchor says he forcibly kissed her, took lewd photo

Now Playing: Almost 3 feet of snow falls in Calif. mountains as storm moves east

Now Playing: Massive fire engulfs Pennsylvania senior living facility

Now Playing: Multiple women accuse former President George HW Bush of inappropriate grabbing

Now Playing: Massive fire engulfs senior living facility outside of Philadelphia Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51230201,"title":"Mom turns son's mischievous drawing on a wall into gallery masterpiece","duration":"1:01","description":"Kim Massicotte of Toronto said she's had to accept that \"you can't correct every single mistake,\" so instead, she embraces them.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/mom-turns-sons-mischievous-drawing-wall-gallery-masterpiece-51230201","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}