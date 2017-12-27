Transcript for Newborn left alone in 'baby box' is adopted just in time for Christmas

Everyone's mind and Kelsey was seen in a baby max's wanted to give you an update on baby hope. The baby that was placed in one of our safe haven baby boxes November 7. 224 PM in Michigan City. I age I have been very blessed to be able to. Meet. This little girl in. And hold her hands. And a lot here for a few minutes. She's hurt things. She eats beautiful. She. They I I just and so are honored to be able to. To get to see. What we fight for. She is with her adopted family now in this family's very blessed very honored to be able to care. Don't think that this. Your supporters. You are financial support your your sharing our our videos. Is it is not helping because it is. I know that sometimes we don't need to see the fruits of our labor. But I can assure you that this little girl's life is worth it.

