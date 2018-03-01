Transcript for Nurse gets creative so kid won't cry during shots

Not Carl me. Me. History. Not all day. In history. And there is any. Blue and hate. Howard. Yeah yeah. Yeah manager Tony me. Don't hold it in Washington. Dane. Yeah. About oh. Yeah. Yeah. Yeah. Done. Oh yeah he. I'm proud of you all right. Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.