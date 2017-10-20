Parents turn son's wheelchair into 'Wheel of Fortune' set More Anthony Alfano, 8, is known in his Illinois neighborhood for his elaborate Halloween costumes. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related More information on this video Enhanced full screen Explore related content Share your favorite moment HELP Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Parents turn son's wheelchair into 'Wheel of Fortune' set This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Parents turn son's wheelchair into 'Wheel of Fortune' set

