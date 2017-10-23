4 pigs, 1 pug go on shopping trip

A woman decided to take her pug and her four pigs on a shopping trip to a tractor supply company in North Florida.
0:42 | 10/23/17

Transcript for 4 pigs, 1 pug go on shopping trip
