Police, firefighters save choking puppy More Megan Vitale rushed into a police station in North Reading, Massachusetts, with her 9-week-old puppy that wasn't breathing. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Police, firefighters save choking puppy And. And. I. This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Dashcam video shows bus slamming into a row of parked cars.

Now Playing: Mayor resigns after pleading guilty to theft of property

Now Playing: Man, 18, says he was abused by disgraced USA Gymnastics doctor

Now Playing: Freight train slams into tanker truck carrying hydrochloric acid

Now Playing: Horse-riding teen denied service at Starbucks drive-thru gets another chance

Now Playing: Adults stop teens accused of stealing car with guns

Now Playing: Chelsea Clinton talks arming teachers, her message to Trump

Now Playing: Meghan McCain said she wishes Trump would apologize for comments about POWs

Now Playing: Governor announces deal to end West Virginia teachers' 9-day strike

Now Playing: Nashville mayor resigns after affair, pleads guilty to theft

Now Playing: Missing California mother and son found unconscious under mound of snow

Now Playing: Police, firefighters save choking puppy

Now Playing: Florida lawmakers pass gun bill after school shooting

Now Playing: Airline faces backlash over bonus lottery system proposal

Now Playing: Nor'easter unearths skeleton of nearly 250-year-old shipwreck in Maine

Now Playing: Inside home where police say 12 kids were held captive

Now Playing: Democrats, women see new opportunities in Texas

Now Playing: Ex-Trump aide says he'll refuse subpoena in Russia probe

Now Playing: Woman stabs mother after holding her 3-year-old at knifepoint on Greyhound bus

Now Playing: Snow slams Midwest as Northeast prepares for storm Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53550625,"title":"Police, firefighters save choking puppy","duration":"0:47","description":"Megan Vitale rushed into a police station in North Reading, Massachusetts, with her 9-week-old puppy that wasn't breathing.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/police-firefighters-save-choking-puppy-53550625","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}