Police, firefighters save choking puppy

More
Megan Vitale rushed into a police station in North Reading, Massachusetts, with her 9-week-old puppy that wasn't breathing.
0:47 | 03/06/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police, firefighters save choking puppy
And. And. I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53550625,"title":"Police, firefighters save choking puppy","duration":"0:47","description":"Megan Vitale rushed into a police station in North Reading, Massachusetts, with her 9-week-old puppy that wasn't breathing.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/police-firefighters-save-choking-puppy-53550625","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.