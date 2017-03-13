Police help fulfill dying woman's wish to see beach one last time

More
Pat Kelly, who was diagnosed with terminal acute leukemia, had one final wish to see the ocean, so the Ship Bottom Police Department escorted Kelly to the beach in Long Beach Island, New Jersey.
1:25 | 03/13/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police help fulfill dying woman's wish to see beach one last time
If there isn't sure. This. It was a blessing. And that many people's. Yes he lived out there we'll switches and and she didn't. I. Being able to take out this ride on the beach. It was it was definitely. Like moving experience for me it was a check mark in my career for sure. I'm wolf. Such heartfelt connection with the news to an apartment on the forces who was of the sport it was just like. This art America went on that it's taken me great and I would have been happy person in the world but I could be here one. Only oceans to pull this thing and that was lying around. That's my point healthy there forever just look at what people like helpful. To.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46098608,"title":"Police help fulfill dying woman's wish to see beach one last time","duration":"1:25","description":"Pat Kelly, who was diagnosed with terminal acute leukemia, had one final wish to see the ocean, so the Ship Bottom Police Department escorted Kelly to the beach in Long Beach Island, New Jersey.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/police-fulfill-dying-womans-beach-time-46098608","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.