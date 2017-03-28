Police officer has adorable dinner date with girl

More
Sgt. Steven Dearth sat with an unexpected guest while dining at a Panera Bread in Hingham, Massachusetts.
0:41 | 03/28/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police officer has adorable dinner date with girl
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46419211,"title":"Police officer has adorable dinner date with girl","duration":"0:41","description":"Sgt. Steven Dearth sat with an unexpected guest while dining at a Panera Bread in Hingham, Massachusetts.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/police-officer-adorable-dinner-date-girl-46419211","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.