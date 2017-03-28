-
Now Playing: 94-year-old woman celebrates 44 years working at McDonald's
-
Now Playing: Firefighters shave heads to support colleague's son with cancer
-
Now Playing: What $9,000 whiskey tastes like
-
Now Playing: Wife searches for wedding dress husband accidentally donated
-
Now Playing: Man with cerebral palsy goes in search of 'rainbow bagel' to show lack of accessibility
-
Now Playing: 4-year-old honored after 911 call saves mom's life
-
Now Playing: Greta Garbo's New York City co-op listed at $5.95M
-
Now Playing: Adoption photo shoot thanks 'the village' that made it possible
-
Now Playing: 3-legged dog races up stairs in workout outfit
-
Now Playing: WWII veteran gets 100th birthday surprise
-
Now Playing: Detroit-based nonprofit holds goat yoga fundraiser
-
Now Playing: Thomas Keller shows off his sleek French Laundry remodel
-
Now Playing: Friendly whales entertain tourists on a boat off California
-
Now Playing: Michigan woman tries to rip off charcoal mask in hilarious viral video
-
Now Playing: Teacher motivates students with daily mantra
-
Now Playing: Sub spots UFO-like jellyfish during scientific expedition
-
Now Playing: Baby's wild hair is the mane event
-
Now Playing: George W. Bush promotes new book, reflects on painting
-
Now Playing: 91-year-old veteran still bagging groceries
-
Now Playing: Great grandma celebrates her 100th birthday by dancing