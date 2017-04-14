Police officers welcome WWII, Korean War vets

Fairfax County Police Department officers welcome 109 WWII and Korean War vets to Washington, D.C. to visit war memorials free of charge through Honor Flight Chicago.
1:10 | 04/14/17

Transcript for Police officers welcome WWII, Korean War vets

