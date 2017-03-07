Preemies shine bright like fireworks in their festive 4th of July tutus, bowties

More
The babies in the neonatal intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center wore red, white and blue to celebrate the holiday.
0:31 | 07/03/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Preemies shine bright like fireworks in their festive 4th of July tutus, bowties

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48422699,"title":"Preemies shine bright like fireworks in their festive 4th of July tutus, bowties","duration":"0:31","description":"The babies in the neonatal intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center wore red, white and blue to celebrate the holiday.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/preemies-shine-bright-fireworks-festive-4th-july-tutus-48422699","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.