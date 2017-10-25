Premature babies take part in 'spook-tacular' Halloween costume contest

The preemies at Advocate Children's Hospitals in Oak Lawn and Park Ridge, Illinois, have dressed up for a costume contest to celebrate their first Halloween.
1:25 | 10/25/17

