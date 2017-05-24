Preschool teacher donating kidney to student's father

More
Darreld Petersen, 34, will undergo a kidney transplant thanks to his son's teacher, Nancy Bleuer, 54, who is donating her organ to him on June 1.
0:32 | 05/24/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Preschool teacher donating kidney to student's father

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47612307,"title":"Preschool teacher donating kidney to student's father","duration":"0:32","description":"Darreld Petersen, 34, will undergo a kidney transplant thanks to his son's teacher, Nancy Bleuer, 54, who is donating her organ to him on June 1. ","url":"/Lifestyle/video/preschool-teacher-donating-kidney-students-father-47612307","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.