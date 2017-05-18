Quadruplets to attend Quinnipiac University together this fall

More
Siblings Michael, Vincent, Sofia and Anna Ciacciarella will all attend Quinnipiac University in the fall.
0:32 | 05/18/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Quadruplets to attend Quinnipiac University together this fall

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47491701,"title":"Quadruplets to attend Quinnipiac University together this fall","duration":"0:32","description":"Siblings Michael, Vincent, Sofia and Anna Ciacciarella will all attend Quinnipiac University in the fall.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/quadruplets-attend-quinnipiac-university-fall-47491701","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.