Rescued cow gets special 1st birthday party after beating the odds

More
The owners of Sunnyside Stables in Rosemount, Minnesota, threw their rescue cow, Minnie Moo, a special first birthday party.
0:56 | 07/25/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Rescued cow gets special 1st birthday party after beating the odds
I. I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48845514,"title":"Rescued cow gets special 1st birthday party after beating the odds","duration":"0:56","description":"The owners of Sunnyside Stables in Rosemount, Minnesota, threw their rescue cow, Minnie Moo, a special first birthday party.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/rescued-cow-special-1st-birthday-party-beating-odds-48845514","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.