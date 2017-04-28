-
Now Playing: Inside the $35K per night Nobu Villa at Caesars Palace
-
Now Playing: Kenyan hotel, sanctuary allows visitors to have breakfast with giraffes
-
Now Playing: Secret hotel suite at historic Las Vegas casino
-
Now Playing: Dashcam video shows man survive rollover crash on highway
-
Now Playing: New video from United flight of passenger who was dragged from his seat
-
Now Playing: More details on American Airlines' flight attendant's confrontation with passengers
-
Now Playing: Passenger, flight attendant clash aboard an American Airlines plane
-
Now Playing: Video shows airport confrontation with pilot, passenger
-
Now Playing: United Airlines issues new rules to employees for dealing with bumped passengers from overbooked flights
-
Now Playing: United Airlines suffers a public relations crisis
-
Now Playing: Delta willing to pay up to $10,000 to passengers on overbooked flights
-
Now Playing: United passenger dragged off plane will need reconstructive surgery for his injuries, lawyer says
-
Now Playing: United Airlines CEO issues an apology to the passenger dragged off plane
-
Now Playing: United Airlines passenger apparently dragged off flight after refusing to give up seat
-
Now Playing: New brush fires break out in Florida
-
Now Playing: Ongoing problems plague Delta airlines; hundreds of flights cancelled
-
Now Playing: Shark sightings force evacuation in Fort Lauderdale Beach
-
Now Playing: Train derailment in New Jersey causes major headache for commuters
-
Now Playing: Twins who reunited on 'GMA' go on first vacation together
-
Now Playing: Flying high with the USAF Thunderbirds