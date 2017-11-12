Singing elementary school custodian spreads cheer in the hallways with voice

More
Wilbert Knight, 61, a custodian of more than 22 years at Pugliese West Elementary School in Steubenville, Ohio, brings joy to the staff and students with his lovely singing voice.
0:57 | 12/11/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Singing elementary school custodian spreads cheer in the hallways with voice

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51724574,"title":"Singing elementary school custodian spreads cheer in the hallways with voice","duration":"0:57","description":"Wilbert Knight, 61, a custodian of more than 22 years at Pugliese West Elementary School in Steubenville, Ohio, brings joy to the staff and students with his lovely singing voice.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/singing-elementary-school-custodian-spreads-cheer-hallways-voice-51724574","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.