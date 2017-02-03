Sub spots UFO-like jellyfish during scientific expedition

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Office of Ocean Exploration and Research sent its remotely operated vehicle Deep Discoverer on a scientific expedition off the coast of American Samoa and spotted a stunning jellyfish.
0:33 | 03/02/17

Yeah.

