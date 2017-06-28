Strangers buy car for man who walks 3 miles to work

More
Kindhearted strangers bought a car for a hard-working man who walks three miles to work every day.
1:09 | 06/28/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Strangers buy car for man who walks 3 miles to work

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48329952,"title":"Strangers buy car for man who walks 3 miles to work","duration":"1:09","description":"Kindhearted strangers bought a car for a hard-working man who walks three miles to work every day.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/strangers-buy-car-man-walks-miles-work-48329952","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.