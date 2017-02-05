Students surprise colorblind teacher with new glasses

More
Students at Methacton High School in Eagleville, Pennsylvania, presented the glasses to their teacher during Teacher Appreciation Week.
1:10 | 05/02/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Students surprise colorblind teacher with new glasses
I. Early years there was talk about how the story Ryan. So we'll tell stories of the news talking about experience yet this daughter where one day she suddenly. About how to create the sunset was and he said he just really want to be at least he has sons. Everywhere. Its vivid it's different. I just overwhelmed by hand and medicines. I'm an old. If you Colin. This is part color.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47164943,"title":"Students surprise colorblind teacher with new glasses","duration":"1:10","description":"Students at Methacton High School in Eagleville, Pennsylvania, presented the glasses to their teacher during Teacher Appreciation Week.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/students-surprise-colorblind-teacher-glasses-47164943","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.