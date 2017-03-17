-
Now Playing: DNA links Detroit cop shooting suspect to Nov. murder, chief says
-
Now Playing: Teen boy finds 7.44-carat 'Superman's Diamond' at an Arkansas state park
-
Now Playing: New York City celebrates St. Patrick's Day
-
Now Playing: Grieving families speak out as police hunt for killer of 2 Colorado teens
-
Now Playing: ABC News report spurs crackdown effort in Alabama
-
Now Playing: One woman's mission to find kidney donors for those in need
-
Now Playing: Woman honored for helping match kidney donors and recipients
-
Now Playing: Sam Champion visits 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: How long can you keep your personal products?
-
Now Playing: New TSA technology could cut down airport security lines
-
Now Playing: Never-before-broadcast footage of Diane Sawyer interviewing Charles Manson
-
Now Playing: Families speak out amid manhunt for killer of 2 Colorado teens
-
Now Playing: EMT fatally struck by own stolen ambulance
-
Now Playing: Winter storm takes aim at Midwest, Northeast
-
Now Playing: Massive 5-alarm fire engulfs North Carolina apartment building
-
Now Playing: Airport security officer hailed a hero for thwarting man's apparent suicide attempt
-
Now Playing: EMT in NYC killed after being run over by her stolen ambulance
-
Now Playing: Behind the Skee-Ball phenomenon
-
Now Playing: Expert tips from the 2016 national Skee-Ball champion
-
Now Playing: First suspect on trial attends court for holiday mall carjacking killing