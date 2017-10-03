-
Now Playing: Teen donates to family's non-profit after toddler's story hits home
-
Now Playing: Florida judge denies 'stand your ground' defense in movie-theater shooting
-
Now Playing: Flight attendant finds unlikely kidney donor
-
Now Playing: Uber driver's confrontation with police caught on camera
-
Now Playing: Adoptions of older dogs surge, report says
-
Now Playing: Doctors discourage DIY braces trend
-
Now Playing: Inside America's largest indoor water park
-
Now Playing: How self-defense lessons helped a woman fight off her attacker
-
Now Playing: Police search for biker gang caught on camera beating driver
-
Now Playing: Undercover at a so-called gay conversion camp
-
Now Playing: Grandfather of murdered Indiana teen speaks out
-
Now Playing: Illicit-photo scandal more widespread throughout military: report
-
Now Playing: Hostages terrified as they are held at gunpoint inside Florida bank
-
Now Playing: Severe storms and dangerous winds move across the US
-
Now Playing: New calls for Team USA gymnastics president to resign amid sexual abuse scandal
-
Now Playing: Little boy teams up with 911 dispatcher to save his mother's life
-
Now Playing: Sneak Peek: Pandora - The World of Avatar
-
Now Playing: Powerful wind opens door, sweeps girl off her feet
-
Now Playing: Mom reunited with lost family video found at Goodwill
-
Now Playing: Pregnant woman rewards man who offered his seat with a custom trophy