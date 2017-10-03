Teen donates to family's non-profit after toddler's story hits home

More
Jordan Witt, 18, worked part-time since November to raise funds for Jack's Basket.
0:41 | 03/10/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Teen donates to family's non-profit after toddler's story hits home
Okay. News. A yeah. Okay. Yeah. Oh.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46051896,"title":"Teen donates to family's non-profit after toddler's story hits home ","duration":"0:41","description":"Jordan Witt, 18, worked part-time since November to raise funds for Jack's Basket.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/teen-donates-familys-profit-toddlers-story-hits-home-46051896","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.