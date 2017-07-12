Toddler in hospice care gets chance to sit on Santa's lap for the last time

More
The little boy recently took a turn for the worse.
0:54 | 12/07/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Toddler in hospice care gets chance to sit on Santa's lap for the last time

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51655727,"title":"Toddler in hospice care gets chance to sit on Santa's lap for the last time","duration":"0:54","description":"The little boy recently took a turn for the worse.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/toddler-hospice-care-chance-sit-santas-lap-time-51655727","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.