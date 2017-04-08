Now Playing: Cruise ship comes too close to man's property

Now Playing: Boss Offers 800-Plus Employees a Free Caribbean Cruise

Now Playing: Top cruise destinations for 2017

Now Playing: Photo shows airport worker punching passenger

Now Playing: FAA ordered to examine airline seat sizes

Now Playing: Mandatory evacuations of all tourists ordered for the Outer Banks

Now Playing: What Would You Do: Motorist asks for assistance with flat tire

Now Playing: Ferry crash in New York City

Now Playing: FBI investigating death aboard Princess cruise ship in Alaska

Now Playing: US tourists in Mexico cautioned over 'tainted' alcohol

Now Playing: Family speaks out after daughter dies at Mexico resort

Now Playing: Unruly passenger tries to storm United flight's cockpit

Now Playing: Arizona rescue agencies airlift stranded hikers from flood waters near Tucson

Now Playing: New concerns over tainted alcohol at popular Mexican resorts

Now Playing: Severe summer storms strike

Now Playing: Elon Musk teases New York-to-DC hyperloop

Now Playing: A magical family vacation and Mickey Mouse's surprise

Now Playing: Wildfire outside Yosemite causes mass evacuations

Now Playing: Flooding north of Chicago