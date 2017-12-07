Twin panda cubs celebrate birthday

More
Twin panda cubs celebrated their first birthday party at the Chongqing Zoo in China with a special cake made by kids who share their birthday.
0:29 | 07/12/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Twin panda cubs celebrate birthday

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48602140,"title":"Twin panda cubs celebrate birthday","duration":"0:29","description":"Twin panda cubs celebrated their first birthday party at the Chongqing Zoo in China with a special cake made by kids who share their birthday.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/twin-panda-cubs-celebrate-birthday-48602140","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.