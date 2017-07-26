Widow of slain NYPD officer gives birth to his daughter

Sanny Liu, the widow of NYPD Det. WenJian Liu, who was killed in the line of duty in 2014, named the couple's daughter Angelina.
0:24 | 07/26/17

Transcript for Widow of slain NYPD officer gives birth to his daughter
