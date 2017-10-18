Woman carries sister's 'rainbow baby' after loss of twins

More
Anna Howat of Connecticut is carrying a daughter for her sister, Beth Gaudino, after Gaudino and her husband lost their newborn twins in August 2015.
0:42 | 10/18/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Woman carries sister's 'rainbow baby' after loss of twins
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50568257,"title":"Woman carries sister's 'rainbow baby' after loss of twins","duration":"0:42","description":"Anna Howat of Connecticut is carrying a daughter for her sister, Beth Gaudino, after Gaudino and her husband lost their newborn twins in August 2015. ","url":"/Lifestyle/video/woman-carries-sisters-rainbow-baby-loss-twins-50568257","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.