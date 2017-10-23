Transcript for Woman responds to question why she has 'so many' kids

One of the questions I asked constantly as a mom six is why do you have so many kids. Why you have so many kids so womb. I hate to you have so many kids and you know that's a good question. Why do I had so many kids. Well I'm not really supposed talk about it and hurting from the government. Program it's called no anger behind. It's really like having only stuff for a TD which. It's like living in France where you can I like to answer lots of nosy questions one tree grocery shop. Well it kept on house plants alive and I just see this was the next logical that. Accidentally switched sniper control pills pop rocks. And the kids are my retirement plan adding he can't. Even open only McCain in its. It's tentatively from years of all its natural resources obviously. Yeah I just above the match underwear. Ever since I was little I aging about being a master when. Honestly I'm just kind of you is it working. Because nursing bras are so comparable to try and you know the panel. When we are we nearly a thousand months pregnant. And especially like a football field Colombo for your entire family and dry mouth though this week both the question. On trains are back yeah he Ariana H yeah trying to get in the Guinness book of world records technical constitution. I eat sleep and deep for me it's. I think that what the world needs votes and he's even more small urged. We know only the absence of any Christian Philip stick figures. It's designed to music alive akin I was led to believe that he Morrissey. We want to know I have three kids the really. Because I like yeah thanks for asking that have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.