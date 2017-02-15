Yosemite's Horsetail Fall appears as firefall

Stunning time lapse video captures a rare firefall at Horsetail Fall at Yosemite National Park. For about 10 days each February, when the sun sets at a specific angle, the waterfall appears to glow.
0:43 | 02/15/17

