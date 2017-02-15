Now Playing: 5th-grade basketball team allowed to continue season with boys and girls

Now Playing: US attorney conducting criminal investigation into Fox News

Now Playing: We Are 'GMA:' How educators helped rebuild a community following Hurricane Matthew

Now Playing: Chef Timon Balloo shares sizzling supper recipes live on 'GMA'

Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and Steals: The best bargains on winter beauty products

Now Playing: Chicago man charged in murder of 11-year-old girl

Now Playing: The story behind a 'Made in America' spicy treat

Now Playing: Crews race against wet weather to fix damage near California dam

Now Playing: Teen girls found dead on hike investigated as double homicide

Now Playing: AERIALS: Plane makes emergency U-turn after hitting deer

Now Playing: Yosemite's Horsetail Fall appears as firefall

Now Playing: Man gives flowers to Starbucks employee without a valentine

Now Playing: Say bye bye to Bao Bao

Now Playing: Video purports to show NYPD officer using stun gun on pregnant teen

Now Playing: Woman's Goodwill donation includes husband's secret stash of cash

Now Playing: Toddler killed in drive-by shooting on Chicago's West Side: Police

Now Playing: 3-year-old dam evacuee gets birthday surprise at shelter

Now Playing: Former Dairy Queen manager charged with manslaughter in employee's suicide

Now Playing: Harrison Ford involved in passenger jet incident: sources