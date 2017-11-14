Zoo gorilla is a sucker for cell phones

A cute moment took place at the Louisville Zoo when one of its gorillas seems to gesture for a man to swipe through photos on his phone.
0:40 | 11/14/17

Transcript for Zoo gorilla is a sucker for cell phones
Swipe left sweat I still don't know quite the way. It's Joe's swipe right it's right but we about a creature an animal kingdom was more of an expert and I. And what could happen this zoo keeper in Louisville shows pictures of female gorillas still mail a read the zoo the big guy seems to be telling that you meant as a swipe left. Go on to the next picture. Next thing you know Soviet slippers on Kendrick out I don't period of IRA get a set up he's like oh she's cute. Here's the good news that night. Well hopefully it doesn't disappoint because the little Zune just acquired another female feet. Tonight is gonna have to do that on the DL.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

