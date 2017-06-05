Watch what happens when this dad tries to put his daughter on the grass

One Georgia baby can't stand grass. So when her father tried to place her down on the green stuff, she had a hilarious reaction.

Pazi D., of Smyrna, Georgia, said he and his wife Lauren knew that their 11-month-old daughter Kai didn't like grass. Still, they didn't expect her to go into a full split when Pazi tried to place her down in their yard for playtime.

The adorable moment was captured on video, and it quickly went viral online with more than 1 million people viewing the clip on Facebook.

Pazi D.

"We realized after taking her out several times that she wasn’t a real big fan of the grass," Pazi D., who asked ABC News not to use his last name, said. "If she has on shoes, she’s usually OK. But if she’s walking barefoot she won’t step on the grass."

Pazi D. and his wife of five years decided to record Kai rebuking grass just for family and friends to see. Still, the internet loved the moment too.

The first-time father said it's no surprise Kai would go to great lengths to avoid grass.

"She's just extremely energetic," he said. "She's determined."