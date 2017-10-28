7-year-old girl with 3-D printed hand throwing 1st pitch at tonight's Game 4 of World Series

Oct 28, 2017, 5:06 AM ET
PHOTO: Hailey Dawon, a 7-year-old girl from Nevada with a 3-D printed prosthetic hand whose dream of throwing the first pitch at every major league ballpark, will throw the first pitch at Game 4 of the World Series tonight, on Oct. 28.PlayYong Dawson
WATCH 7-year-old with 3-D printed hand to throw first pitch at Game 4 of World Series

A 7-year-old girl with a 3-D printed prosthetic hand will toss out the ceremonial first pitch at tonight's Game 4 of the World Series at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

"We're absolutely excited," Hailey Dawson's mom, Yong Dawson, told ABC News of the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros. "She's just a bundle of energy right now. She's been practicing for it. We want her to treat it like any other pitch; no pressure."

The Nevada girl has Poland syndrome, a rare birth defect that caused her to be born without three fingers on her right hand. She uses a special 3-D printed hand that was developed by engineers at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

PHOTO: Hailey Dawon, a 7-year-old girl from Nevada with a 3-D printed prosthetic hand whose dream of throwing the first pitch at every major league ballpark, will throw the first pitch at Game 4 of the World Series tonight, on Oct. 28.Yong Dawson
Hailey Dawon, a 7-year-old girl from Nevada with a 3-D printed prosthetic hand whose dream of throwing the first pitch at every major league ballpark, will throw the first pitch at Game 4 of the World Series tonight, on Oct. 28.

Hailey, a big baseball fan who's neutral on tonight's game, threw the first pitch for a minor league team in Las Vegas in 2015. She threw the first pitch that year at Baltimore’s Camden Yards for her favorite team, the Orioles. She also threw the first pitch this year for the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.

7-year-old with 3-D printed hand to throw first pitch at Game 4 of World Series

103-degree heat shatters World Series record

Chicago hospital celebrates baby boom after Cubs' World Series win

PHOTO: At 5 p.m. Central time, Hailey will be escorted out to the pitchers mound by her brother Zach, 12, before she throws out the first pitch at Game 4 of tonights World Series, Major League Baseball game at Minute Maid Park, in Houston, Texas.Yong Dawson
At 5 p.m. Central time, Hailey will be escorted out to the pitcher's mound by her brother Zach, 12, before she throws out the first pitch at Game 4 of tonight's World Series, Major League Baseball game at Minute Maid Park, in Houston, Texas.

Hailey's main goal is to pitch at all 30 Major League Baseball stadiums and someday break the world record for the most first pitches thrown at separate, major league ballparks, Dawson of Henderson, Nevada, said.

The MLB was inspired by her story after many teams responded on social media that they would love to have her throw out a first pitch. The organization last month offered her a chance to pitch during its biggest event: the World Series.

PHOTO: Hailey Dawson, a 7-year-old from Nevada, has thrown the first pitch with her 3-D printed hand for two major league baseball teams and hopes to reach her goal of 28 more. Baltimore Orioles
Hailey Dawson, a 7-year-old from Nevada, has thrown the first pitch with her 3-D printed hand for two major league baseball teams and hopes to reach her goal of 28 more.

"We're all looking forward to Hailey throwing out the first pitch at Game 4," MLB Chief Operating Officer Tony Petitti said in a statement. "We've already had some memorable first pitches during this Series so far and we know that Hailey's will also be very special."

PHOTO: Hailey Dawson, a 7-year-old from Nevada, has thrown the first pitch with her 3-D printed hand for two major league baseball teams and hopes to reach her goal of 28 more. Baltimore Orioles
Hailey Dawson, a 7-year-old from Nevada, has thrown the first pitch with her 3-D printed hand for two major league baseball teams and hopes to reach her goal of 28 more.

At 5 p.m. CT today, Hailey will be escorted out to the pitcher's mound by her brother Zach, 12. She will also be revealing her new, specially designed prosthetic hand that has a World Series theme, Dawson said.

Hailey will then watch the game with her family.

Comments