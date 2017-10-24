103-degree heat shatters World Series record

The heat is on in Los Angeles, and it has little to do with Game 1 of the World Series.

After the first inning of the 2017 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles began, announcers at Dodger Stadium took a moment to inform fans of the current temperature of a blazing 103 degrees after 5 p.m.

The heat wave in southern California proved unrelenting on Tuesday. Hours before the game started, as the Dodgers took to batting practice around 2:45 p.m., the temperature was at 104 degrees, The Associated Press reported.

The scorching temperature broke the all-time record for the hottest World Series game ever played. The previous record was a comparatively balmy 94 degrees in Phoenix during Game 6 of the 2001 World Series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the New York Yankees.

The children of former Dodger Jackie Robinson, Sharon Robinson and David Robinson, as well as his widow, Rachel Robinson, all participated in the first pitch prior to the start of this evening's game, according to the AP. Robinson's No. 42 is retired in Major League Baseball.

Eugene Garcia/EPA

Dodgers' pitcher Clayton Kershaw opened the first inning of Game 1 of the World Series, throwing one pitch before the record 103-degree temperature was announced.

Game 2 will be played Wednesday at Dodger Stadium, and temperatures in southern California are expected to remain high. A notable drop in temperatures is expected to occur by Thursday and Friday.

ABC News' Alex Stone and Max Golembo contributed to this report.