Transcript for 10-year-old girl describes prying open gator's mouth to free leg

Finally tonight, it turns out the toughest thing in this lake full of alligators was a 10-year-old girl. Here's ABC's Linzie Janis. Female attacked by an alligator -- Reporter: This morning 10-year-old Julianna osa is talking about how she fought off this nearly nine-foot-long alligator. I looked in the water, there was a mean nine-foot gator in the water biting my leg. Reporter: She's calm and collected as she tells "Inside edition" how she furiously tried to free herself from its powerful jaws. The alligator grabbed my leg. I tried hitting it to release me but it didn't work. Reporter: Incredibly, in those terrifying moments, she says she remembered exactly what she learned at a Florida adventure park. I thought of what they taught me at gatorland. I put my two fingers up its nostrils. It couldn't breathe, it had to breathe through its moeth. It opened its mouth and let my leg out. A couple of puncture wounds on her leg but her legging is still intact. Reporter: Apparently outsmarting the gator who attacked her Saturday afternoon as she swam in less than two feet of water at this Orlando lake. The alligator didn't do nothing because he was too busy biting my leg and holding on to the sand, he was too busy with that. He didn't have any other attack moves to take out my fingers. It's in the middle of our swimming area. Reporter: The gator caught by a trapper and put down. Now osa is back home after being treated for bite wounds to her leg. Requiring just ten stitches. She is one tough cookie. Our thanks to Linzie Janis.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.