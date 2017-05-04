Beyonce posts moving online tribute to husband Jay-Z

More
The power couple still seems "Crazy in Love" in the candid footage featured in Bey's new video, "Die with you," and why this song could be her most personal yet.
1:18 | 04/05/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Beyonce posts moving online tribute to husband Jay-Z

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46587711,"title":"Beyonce posts moving online tribute to husband Jay-Z","duration":"1:18","description":"The power couple still seems \"Crazy in Love\" in the candid footage featured in Bey's new video, \"Die with you,\" and why this song could be her most personal yet. ","url":"/Nightline/video/beyonce-posts-moving-online-tribute-husband-jay-46587711","section":"Nightline","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.