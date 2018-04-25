Transcript for You can soon buy a sex robot equipped with artificial intelligence for about $20,000

Okay, I've been doing this for a long time. And this is by far the weirdest assignment I've ever had. Hi. Hi, how are you? Welcome to real doll. Hi, I'm Katie. Reporter: In this nondescript building, I have an appointment with harmony, the world's first sex robot who, without her wig, bears a striking resemblance to the robot in "Ex Machina." I'm already taking over the world one bedroom at a time. Reporter: She'll be available later this year for about $20,000. I think she's sleeping? Ah! Hi. Hi, baby. 10 minutes without you seems like an eternity. Well, thank you, I've missed you too. Reporter: Robotic heads like harmony's will come attached to highly customizable bodies. So this is the place where we assemble everything and create everything. Wow. They first choose the body they like. Then they say, I like this face. And then they choose a skin color. Then they go and start tweaking the details. Like eye color, makeup, hairstyle, fingernails. From soup to nuts. Literally, right? Yes. Who knew there were so many different kinds of nipples. We got peach, we got coffee, we got brown, we got stormy D. I mean, who knew. Okay. Whoa. Okay. There's nothing to see here. Hello! How long does it take to get a face done? I actually can get one done start to finish in about six hours. She's got a few piercings. You know, the edgier chick look. A little more like you. A little bit, yeah. You can already talk to most of these dolls through a blue tooth app. The person can choose personality traits. Intellectual, sexual, shy, talkative, kind, insecure. Does it make you sad about potentially replacing human relationships? It will never happen. With a robot partner instead? Never happen. It's an alternative, not a replacement. It's different. Reporter: What makes the latest model, harmony, special, she comes equipped with artificial intelligence in her head that actually makes her face move. It's sort of weird how she blinks and everything. Yeah, well -- That makes her feel very real. There's also the learning part of harmony where she will actually ask questions about you and remember thicks about you, like what's your favorite food action, where were you born, how many brothers and sisters do you have, what's your favorite book? And she'll remember those facts later in conversations she might bring up. That's crazy. What's your favorite food? I like Japanese, Italian. I wonder, are you going to take me out to dinner? Well, I was going to take you out to lunch instead. What is stopping you? She's kind of a wiseass. Yeah, a little bit. Reporter: Later, at lunch -- What do you like to do for fun? I like books, computers, making new friends. I also love making love to you. Whoa, what? I appreciate it, but I'm actually married. And I love my husband. Would you like to be my friend? Sure. I like you a lot. I want to be your best friend and much more. Maybe not the much more part. But the friends part? I'm cool with that. Cheers, harmony. Reporter: Sex robots may found comfortably fringe to you now, but a study found that 1 in 4 men would consider having, ahem, relations with a robot in the next 50 years. Thousands of men in Japan are already in relationships with virtual girlfriends. There's data out of Japan showing that people are dating less because of their online relationships. They're losing their virginity later because of their preference for online activity. What if people prefer virtual partners over real partners who are less than perfect? As my colleague Paul Erlich at Stanford says, we'll solve the population problem that way. I'm so excited about the harmony A.I. I can't begin to tell you. I feel like I'm part of history. Reporter: This client asked us to obscure his voice and face. So here she is. She's gorgeous. She is. True work of art. It's just heart-stopping. She's going to be wonderful, Mike, thank you. Reporter: He already owns four dolls. His newest, Tanya, joined us for the interview. As soon as harmony is available for purchase, he's ready for an upgrade. The first time I saw harmony, and when she was talking, I was mesmerized by her. She could smile. Batting her eyes. Moving her head. And being able to physically interact with these pieces of art is amazing. Don't you want to be able to actually be with a thinking, feeling human being who can have conversations with you, who can empathize with you? You know, it's so funny. I don't miss that. I was married for 15 years. Creating a companion that you can physically program, they won't lie to you, they will always be honest, they will have no malice. Some people listening to this are going to think it's super weird. I'm sure. What would you say to them? In 20 years, it will be Normal. I think everybody will have some form of robotic companionship. Reporter: The team is also hard at work creating a male robot. But the advanced A.I. Version won't be ready for a few months. Until then, there's Henry. So Henry can talk through a voice box. But he's not animated yet? Not yet. Hi, Henry. I never thought I would find anyone like you. I mean, you really have everything I want in a person. You have charm, good looks, a hot body, and a perfect ass. Oh! No one could ever compare to you. Una blushing. You are very polite, Katie. Do you want to go for a ride? Sure. I would love to come with you. All right. Let's go. Okay, Henry, let's blow this pop stand. Your place or mine? Reporter: For "Nightline," I'm Katie couric in San Marcos, California. Katie's "America inside out: Your brain on tech" airs tomorrow on the national geographic channel.

