Chance the Rapper surprises Chicago 5th graders during their coding class More Google recently teamed up with the rapper, donating $1 million to his nonprofit SocialWorks to bring computer science education to Chicago public schools. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related More information on this video Enhanced full screen Explore related content Share your favorite moment HELP Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Chance the Rapper surprises Chicago 5th graders during their coding class This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Chance the Rapper takes over as local weatherman live on air

Now Playing: Chance the Rapper surprises Chicago 5th graders during their coding class

Now Playing: Rose McGowan describes alleged rape by Harvey Weinstein: Part 1

Now Playing: Rose McGowan wants to put a stop to the Hollywood 'system': Part 2

Now Playing: Breaking down Trump's 1st State of the Union

Now Playing: Voters react to Trump's 1st State of the Union speech

Now Playing: Steel town waits for President Trump's promises to come true

Now Playing: Team USA skier on returning to the Winter Olympics as an openly gay athlete

Now Playing: Beyonce, Jay-Z's daughter Blue Ivy steals the scene at the 2018 Grammy Awards

Now Playing: Nassar accusers on breaking their silence and moving forward

Now Playing: From the X Games to the Olympics: Team USA snowboarders hope to win big

Now Playing: Parents of teen killed in Kentucky school shooting say daughter called mother

Now Playing: Triumphant recovery for one Las Vegas shooting victim

Now Playing: Elton John on why he's going on one final world tour

Now Playing: Casey Affleck won't be attending the Oscars this year

Now Playing: Ex-US gymnastics doctor sentenced for dozens of sexual assaults

Now Playing: Inside a Flat Earth convention, where nearly everyone believes Earth isn't round

Now Playing: Elton John announces retirement from touring

Now Playing: 'Get Out' stars, director on tackling racial issues in Oscar-nominated thriller

Now Playing: 2018 Oscars nominees for Actress in a Supporting Role are all women over 45 Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52560441,"title":"Chance the Rapper surprises Chicago 5th graders during their coding class","duration":"1:27","description":"Google recently teamed up with the rapper, donating $1 million to his nonprofit SocialWorks to bring computer science education to Chicago public schools.","url":"/Nightline/video/chance-rapper-surprises-chicago-5th-graders-coding-class-52560441","section":"Nightline","mediaType":"default"}