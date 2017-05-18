Chelsea Manning released: The past 'is only my starting point, not my final destination'

Chelsea Manning was released from military prison after seven years of incarceration at the U.S. Disciplinary Barracks at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, a free woman after President Obama commuted her sentence three days before he left office.
Transcript for Chelsea Manning released: The past 'is only my starting point, not my final destination'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

