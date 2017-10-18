Dominica, struggling to survive 1 month after Hurricane Maria

More
The category 5 storm ravaged the tiny Caribbean island and led to the highest death toll per capita.
1:17 | 10/18/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dominica, struggling to survive 1 month after Hurricane Maria
And a test fans and they have been. Yeah me. Man. Everything is in some of the fifth. I can't say you can't sit. And these fears that he wasn't Lowell there even room. Let's son's bedroom. And then hand then hey zip. And yeah. Oh that is bedroom. It traders thought of as some of this will warm us. His name means. In the the and. Your theory means. They need for twenty use. Everything. Here. So gory.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50567229,"title":"Dominica, struggling to survive 1 month after Hurricane Maria","duration":"1:17","description":"The category 5 storm ravaged the tiny Caribbean island and led to the highest death toll per capita. ","url":"/Nightline/video/dominica-struggling-survive-month-hurricane-maria-50567229","section":"Nightline","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.