Transcript for Dominica, struggling to survive 1 month after Hurricane Maria

And a test fans and they have been. Yeah me. Man. Everything is in some of the fifth. I can't say you can't sit. And these fears that he wasn't Lowell there even room. Let's son's bedroom. And then hand then hey zip. And yeah. Oh that is bedroom. It traders thought of as some of this will warm us. His name means. In the the and. Your theory means. They need for twenty use. Everything. Here. So gory.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.