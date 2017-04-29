Transcript for Ellen DeGeneres reflects on 'coming out' episode 20 years later

Finally tonight, if you happen to be watching ABC on the night of April 30th, 1997, you just happened to witness history. Ellen degeneris, the first openly lesbian actress to publicly come out as an openly lesbian character on television. What she's now saying 20 years later. I'm so afraid to tell people. I mean, I just -- Susan -- I'm gay. Reporter: It's been 20 years since that historic episode of "Ellen." Ellen degeneris' television persona, Ellen Morgan, coming out as a lesbian in front of 42 million viewers. Degeneris paving the way for the lgbtq community, on screen and off, making her personal life public. Starting with the cover of "Time" magazine. Sparking debates around the country. And on "Oprah." I just feel like we're being stuffed with this down our throat, why, why? Well, because you don't have to fight for anyone to embrace you and say how wonderful you have a family and children. Reporter: Her courage still being celebrated two decades later. It was the hardest thing that I ever had to do in my life and I would not change one moment of it, because it led me to be exactly where I am today, standing in front of all of you. Which is a joy.

