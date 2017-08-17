-
Now Playing: Fans flock to Memphis as Elvis is laid to rest in 1977
-
Now Playing: ARCHIVAL VIDEO: Inside Graceland, home of Elvis Presley
-
Now Playing: Lisa Marie Presley files lawsuit to fight for custody of her daughters
-
Now Playing: After Charlottesville, Trump remarks, more cities remove Confederate statues
-
Now Playing: How larger-than-life movie stunts can turn deadly in an instant
-
Now Playing: Scott Peterson on his conviction: 'I had no idea it was coming'
-
Now Playing: The brazen new and old faces of hate in America
-
Now Playing: Inside what happened at the Charlottesville protests
-
Now Playing: Judge throws out former radio DJ's claims against Taylor Swift
-
Now Playing: What former FBI agent, daughter say happened when her husband was killed
-
Now Playing: NFL player Ezekiel Elliott suspended after domestic violence investigation
-
Now Playing: A tour of 'Marvel Universe Live!' behind the scenes
-
Now Playing: Taylor Swift takes the stand in former radio DJ groping trial
-
Now Playing: Motorcyclist records hit-and-run, then follows driver
-
Now Playing: Case dismissed against USC student accused of campus dorm rape
-
Now Playing: This artist's pottery-making videos are hypnotizing
-
Now Playing: Parents blame school for not preventing bullying they say led to daughter's suicide
-
Now Playing: 'Game of Thrones' filming tour has fans flocking to Northern Ireland
-
Now Playing: Venezuela in crisis: 2 opposition leaders jailed amidst non-stop protests
-
Now Playing: Terrifying rescue after malfunction on bungee jump ride