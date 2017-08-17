How Elvis' family, fellow artists and fans remember The King

More
Presley's lover and confident Linda Thompson, country star Jason Aldean, and others look back at Elvis' legacy 40 years after his death.
6:37 | 08/17/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for How Elvis' family, fellow artists and fans remember The King

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49266342,"title":"How Elvis' family, fellow artists and fans remember The King","duration":"6:37","description":"Presley's lover and confident Linda Thompson, country star Jason Aldean, and others look back at Elvis' legacy 40 years after his death. ","url":"/Nightline/video/elvis-family-fellow-artists-fans-remember-king-49266342","section":"Nightline","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.