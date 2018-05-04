-
Now Playing: 8-year-old dresses up as black female icons for Black History Month
-
Now Playing: US figure skater makes history at Winter Olympics
-
Now Playing: This figure skating program is one of few exclusively for girls of color in the US
-
Now Playing: YouTube shooting: What happened before female suspect carried out her attack
-
Now Playing: A deeper look into the life of Martin Luther King Jr., 50 years after his death
-
Now Playing: What Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy means to people today
-
Now Playing: Cancer survivors sue fertility clinic after storage tank failure
-
Now Playing: What jail chaplain said to 'affluenza teen' day before release
-
Now Playing: 'Roseanne' star on what it's like playing a gender non-conforming character
-
Now Playing: 13-year-old 'miracle boy' found alive after falling into drainage pipe
-
Now Playing: Meet a 16-year-old self-taught contortionist and YouTube star
-
Now Playing: Villanova wins NCAA championship game against Michigan for the national title
-
Now Playing: These kids are catching the attention of football recruiters even before high school
-
Now Playing: Widespread protests continue over killing of Stephon Clark by Sacramento police
-
Now Playing: Inside serial entrepreneur and social influencer Gary Vaynerchuk's empire
-
Now Playing: Malala Yousafzai returns to Pakistan six years after assassination attempt
-
Now Playing: Three men charged in waterslide death of 10-year-old boy
-
Now Playing: 'Jersey Shore' cast reminisces as they reunite in Miami for a 'family vacation'
-
Now Playing: 'Roseanne' reboot premieres with over 18 million viewers for its debut
-
Now Playing: Inside Yemen's civil war where 8 million people are on the brink of starvation