This figure skating program is one of few exclusively for girls of color in the US

Figure Skating Harlem, which has now expanded to Detroit, also provides classes in leadership, science and math.
0:53 | 04/05/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for This figure skating program is one of few exclusively for girls of color in the US
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

