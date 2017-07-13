Transcript for 'Game of Thrones' cast talk season 7 storylines, battle scene

Well, I know what I'm doing Sunday night. Along with millions of "Game of thrones" fans, I'm going to be watching as this legendary TV series enters its seventh season. ABC's Jesse palmer sits down with some of the stars. Reporter: After an agonizing year of anticipation -- The lone wolf dies. But the pack survives. Reporter: "Game of thrones" is finally back. And for fans winter is finally here. The great war is here. Reporter: The medieval fantasy epic about warring families, dragons and a coveted iron throne drew nearly 9 million viewers for its epic season finale. You've got daenerys crossing the water on her way to westeros. She's got the army, the dragons. Cersei's taking the throne back home. Jon snow's the king in the north. King in the north! What can fans expect here from season 7? More blood. Well, you said it all. I think that's as much as we can say, isn't it, guys? Yeah. It feels like it's accelerating toward the end game as opposed to any sense of treading water. Is there anything that's going to happen that's just going to throw fans at home? It becomes a completely different TV show from the one you expected 37 when I read it on paper I was like, this doesn't feel like the six seasons I'd read previously. Fact that we normally have ten hours to tell this story and now we've got seven hours. Stuff that would have taken slightly longer to maybe develop has now been really punched in really hard. And things are happening. Every episode feels really huge. Reporter: Last season "Game of thrones" took us on an emotional roller coaster. We cheered. We cringed. And we cried. Hodor! Reporter: The massive battle sequence dubbed "The battle of the bastards" took nearly four weeks to film and raised the bar for epic fight scenes on TV. Apparently, there's a bigger battle scene? Season 7? I've heard the biggest we've seen yet on "Game of thrones." There are a couple. A couple? Yeah. Not just one? Well -- I'm writing that down. You have this sequence that I won't talk about this season. But what they did with the horses was just -- it's unbelievable. The show has made a star out of 30-year-old kit Harington as the iconic hero Jon snow, who was killed off the series last year before being mercifully brought back to life. I have to say around a year ago this time last year I sat in a room with some of you and a lot of your colleagues and you told me to my face that Jon snow was dead. Jon snow. Is he really dead? He is dead. He wasn't coming back. Are there any big lies you want to just get out of the way right now I can run with? So many. That's not a lie, though, is it? No, it's not a lie. He was technically dead. How were you able to keep it a secret the entire time? That must have been torture for you. Yeah. Living your life as a cliff-hanger is not that fun. The king in the north! What can we expect from the newly crowned the king of the north in season 7? He never expected to be there, did he? Something happens and you're straight back to square one. He's still got his annoying sister to deal with. It doesn't change being lord commander in the north. Just the situation. You've got more to deal with now. Reporter: Like Jaime lannister, the show's hunky anti-hero. The last time we see him he's now back home, all three children now dead. Cersei's on the throne. She's basically just killed half the cast. Yeah. There's this amazing look on your face at the very, very end. Where it's not a look of admiration or love for your sister but it's almost this look of -- Well, that's what you read into it, though, isn't it? That's the beauty of being so blank-faced. People can just read into it. That's the whole point. I mean, I'm not going to tell you what he thinks because then I would give away what happens. Absolutely. But I think you're absolutely right. I think when you watch the show and you're into these characters a moment like that is great because you can just -- you know, people read so much into it. Yeah. He's going to kill her now. That's going to happen. Or -- or not. Da, da, da. Reporter: Now with the final season just around the corner anything can and probably will happen. Just quick show of hands. How many of you seriously are still surprised your character's still alive? That's everybody. Is it liberating as an actor to have that uncertainty on a show, where literally season to season you just don't know? Exciting. It is exciting. Yeah. I think so. Am I the only one ridden with anxiety about it? I don't find it exciting. What does it mean to work on a franchise that's just been so successful and that's become so massive? I mean, I'm people I'm sure want this thing to go on forever. I'm sure a lot of people want. But it has a beginning, middle and end. I don't think -- I'm not comparing it to the beatles or anything like that, but if the beatles were still around being them in the same esteem that we do. Ajust a fan of the show I don't personally think there's a wrong way to end it at this point. Because it's so complex. Just really quickly just blurt out who you think in the end will sit on the iron throne. Daenerys. The scary snowman. Scary snowman. Got it. So the white walkers win? I'm going to say daenerys. Tyrion. Ah. Interesting. Bran. I don't think anyone will sit on it. Ooh. I think it will be destroyed. The dragon. No, I don't know. Tyrion or daenerys. You're going daenerys? Or tyrion. Definitely Bronn. Whoever it is, one thing is for certain. They'll all be killing each other over that damn throne. For "Nightline" I'm Jesse palmer in Los Angeles.

