Transcript for Inside Brooklyn bakery selling 'luxe loaves' of bread for as much as $20

Maybe it all started with Oprah who famously and controversially declared -- I love bread. Now the war on carbs and gruten may have finally met its match. These wheat warriorses are riled up and swear that this bread is the real deal. And for that -- The baguettes are really good. You can't describe the taste. The bakers at she wolf bakery have these luxe loaves flying off the shelves with baguettes and sourdough as low as $4 and the holy grail, the niche $20. What majs these Bo, gie bread the dough? Given the time involved is much greater. We're also using organic flours, a lot more hands involved. Paul says it's a multiday process which starts with prefermentation. After a whole lot of tlc and artistic touch, it is ready to rise. Back at the market stand, operations manager max Bernstein is helping hungry customers find the perfect loaf. This is as light as we get. While he says he knows this is more than people are used to paying he hopes to make she wolf bread available to everyone. Once we convince people to try it, they realize there's a lot of pride and a lot of work that goes into each loaf. So is bread back? These fans say it never left. There's just something about cutting and hearing the crackling of the bread and topped with a slice of butter. Simplicity's perfect.

