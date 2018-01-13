Inside the rule of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his fractured family

More
Kim Jong Un's half-brother Kim Jong Nam was assassinated as he attempted to travel from Malaysia to Macau.
3:00 | 01/13/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Inside the rule of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his fractured family

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52323798,"title":"Inside the rule of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his fractured family","duration":"3:00","description":"Kim Jong Un's half-brother Kim Jong Nam was assassinated as he attempted to travel from Malaysia to Macau.","url":"/Nightline/video/inside-rule-north-korean-leader-kim-jong-fractured-52323798","section":"Nightline","mediaType":"us only 08"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.