Transcript for Kerry Washington on how Tony Goldwyn supported her leading 'Scandal'

As it's coming to a close now what do you think about that role you play and how trailblazing alliance I get credited a lot with setting a culture around generosity. And respect and the work ethic that we and still on scandal but. I have to say that. Tony Goldwyn deserves in norm X. Acknowledgment for that I think a lot about the time's up movement and I think about pay equity and I think about moving to a place of real. In christianity in the workplace and think you know Toni gold to an -- street white man with extraordinary privilege. And he joined our show and never once demanded that he be the most powerful person in the room. Never once demanded that it be his face on the poster. He created a platform for me to be the lead of that show until will be back cast and supported me every step of the way and I think it's a really powerful example for people who find themselves in positions of privilege and power that you also have the opportunity to allow others to step forward I think that when men ask like what can I do I don't know what to do you can do that you can wrap your head around sharing spaces of power. And knowing that when we share power and include each other and support each other we might go further we might be even more successful than we could have imagined.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.